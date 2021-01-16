Pensioners who received 25 thousand rubles a month until 2019 will now be paid more than 30 thousand, since insurance pensions have been indexed by 6.3%. Yevgeniy Biezbardis, the head of the Safmar Analytics Center, told about this to the journalists of the agency “Prime“.

According to him, a number of factors influence the possibility of receiving insurance pensions at such a high level. For example, the number of individual coefficients plays a role, the presence of bonus coefficients that appear when retirement is delayed.

The expert stressed that the amount of insurance pension payments may increase due to additional charges for socially significant activities.

Biezbardis noted that the average size of an old-age insurance pension for unemployed citizens in Russia is 17.5 thousand rubles.

Recall that the State Duma has developed a draft law extending the right to receive an insurance pension for the loss of a breadwinner to the families of health workers who died from diseases acquired in the course of work.

Earlier, AiF.ru wrote about the indexation of insurance pensions in 2019-2021.