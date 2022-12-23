Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, confirmed that the second phase of the special military operation should end with the liberation of Donbass, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestiya on December 22.

So he commented on the statements of the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov that the front is now stabilized, and the main efforts are aimed at completing the liberation of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

“Now the main hostilities are taking place in the Donbass. There, the enemy is trying to stay in the fortified areas at any cost, regardless of losses. Parts of it are bled. However, not everything should be taken head-on, for this there are several options for conducting a winter campaign, which were reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief when he visited the headquarters of the NWO, ”the expert noted.

According to the expert, to solve this problem, the number of mobilized is excessive, so everyone understands that it will be necessary to liberate not only part of the DPR, but also the territories of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

“Intense fighting needs to be moved there,” he said.

Valery Gerasimov also said on December 22 that more than 1,300 critical targets were hit by high-precision long-range missiles as part of the operation. This made it possible to significantly reduce the combat potential of the AFU, disrupt the command and control system, paralyze the work of the military-industrial complex, and significantly impede military transportation.

Operational-tactical and army aviation, making about 150 sorties daily, destroyed more than 11 thousand units of weapons and equipment of the VFU. With the help of UAVs, about 8 thousand objects were opened and over 600 objects were destroyed.

Valery Gerasimov noted that the United States and its allies are consistently increasing the volume of military assistance to Kyiv in order to prolong the conflict. Only the total foreign financial assistance to Ukraine has reached almost $100 billion.

