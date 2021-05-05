Roman Bobylev, Chairman of the Board of the All-Russian Association of Tourists, spoke about how to choose the right place to stay in 2021 in order to comply with safety measures in the context of the spread of coronavirus infection.

According to the expert, the leading tourist trend of the current year is recreation at the so-called “home resorts”.

“In the era of coronavirus, our opportunities are limited, most countries are closed not just by Russia, and the countries themselves do not accept foreign tourists. It is foolish to assume that tourists will be accepted in countries where the pandemic is raging. Therefore, the desire to travel around the world among the citizens of the Russian Federation remains, but in fact there are few opportunities. I think this year will be held under the general slogan, not only in Russia, but throughout the world, that the majority of citizens will give priority to rest at “home” resorts, “Bobylev said in an interview with radio Sputnik…

The tourism expert emphasized that in case of a decision to visit another country, Russian citizens must adhere to the recommendations that prevent the spread of coronavirus, observe personal safety, hygiene and distancing measures. And in the process of determining a place for rest, one should be guided by the recommendations of the specialists of the Operational Headquarters to prevent the importation and spread of a new coronavirus infection in Russia.

On the eve of May 4, Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Ihab Nasr announced the country’s readiness to receive Russian tourists and resume the provision of services that were most used by visitors to the country from the Russian Federation.