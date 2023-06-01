Expert Litovkin: MLRS “Smerch” can cover an area of up to 60 hectares
The Smerch multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), equipped with 12 guides for launching 300 mm caliber projectiles, can cover an area of up to 60 hectares. About system characteristics told military expert Viktor Litovkin in an interview with Izvestia.
According to him, the missiles fly at a distance of up to 70-80 kilometers. The MLRS arsenal includes ammunition with high-explosive fragmentation, cluster and special warheads.
“This is a very formidable weapon. This is about the same as the American HIMARS, only, in my opinion, better. Tornado-S is a modernized Smerch that can receive information from drones and be controlled by an automatic system for calculating coordinates,” Litovkin said.
Earlier, the RIA Novosti agency, citing a source, reported that Russia is creating a new 300-millimeter MLRS “Sarma” with increased mobility. The vehicle will be equipped with an advanced automated fire control and guidance system.
In February, the Rostec State Corporation presented the Tornado-S MLRS control system unit at the IDEX-2023 exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The block allows you to program an individual flight task for each rocket.
