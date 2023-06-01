Expert Litovkin: MLRS “Smerch” can cover an area of ​​up to 60 hectares

The Smerch multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), equipped with 12 guides for launching 300 mm caliber projectiles, can cover an area of ​​up to 60 hectares. About system characteristics told military expert Viktor Litovkin in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, the missiles fly at a distance of up to 70-80 kilometers. The MLRS arsenal includes ammunition with high-explosive fragmentation, cluster and special warheads.

“This is a very formidable weapon. This is about the same as the American HIMARS, only, in my opinion, better. Tornado-S is a modernized Smerch that can receive information from drones and be controlled by an automatic system for calculating coordinates,” Litovkin said.

Earlier, the RIA Novosti agency, citing a source, reported that Russia is creating a new 300-millimeter MLRS “Sarma” with increased mobility. The vehicle will be equipped with an advanced automated fire control and guidance system.

In February, the Rostec State Corporation presented the Tornado-S MLRS control system unit at the IDEX-2023 exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The block allows you to program an individual flight task for each rocket.