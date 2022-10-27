Israel gave a powerful tilt towards the collective West. Vasily Ostanin-Golovnya, a researcher at the Department of the Near and Post-Soviet East of the INION RAS, told Izvestia what is the benefit for Israel in possible military assistance to Ukraine.

“Israel decided not to limit itself to humanitarian support for Kyiv, since these are internal points for the Lapid-Bennett coalition before the upcoming elections, as well as for the IDF, which is not very interested in the behind-the-scenes party struggle of politicians, this is an opportunity to test air defense and missile defense systems on the territory of another state, not waiting for potential strikes on his own,” he said.

According to the expert, the issue also comes down to Iran, which would like to radically reduce Israel’s influence on regional processes. Against this background, the reduction of Iran’s presence in the immediate vicinity of its borders is an existential issue for the entire policy of Israel.

Ostanin-Golovnya added that under the Lapid-Bennett coalition, Russian-Israeli relations began to noticeably worsen. Meanwhile, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel managed to maintain a balance of non-regional actors, in particular between the US and Russia.

On two fronts: Kyiv is trying to persuade Germany and Israel to supply arms