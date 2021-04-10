Russians need to be given the opportunity to invest in agricultural projects – they can become an alternative to bank deposits. This was announced on April 10 by an expert of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Rostov Region, Yuri Kornyush.

According to Kornyush, investments in agriculture could bring tangible income to the population and at the same time contribute to the development of the country’s economy.

“The population’s deposits in banks today are about 30 trillion rubles. As a rule, they are “dead weight” in banks at a very low interest rate. If they are attracted with the help of bonds for the implementation of large projects and give a percentage slightly higher than the deposit – say, even seven to eight percent per annum, with certain state guarantees, then huge funds of the population would flow into the real sector of the economy, ” “Russian newspaper” expert words.

The expert recalled that after the key rate cut in 2020, Russians took deposits from banks and began investing in real estate.

Cornush expressed the opinion that food exports could become one of the important sources of income for Russia, since world food prices are constantly growing.

Earlier, on April 8, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Belousov said that the growth of investments in the Russian Federation this year is projected at 3.1%. Belousov said that in 2022, investment growth is forecast to be at the level of 5-6%. According to him, at least 3 trillion rubles can be invested in the economy until 2024 within the framework of the Agreement on the Protection and Encouragement of Investment (SZPK).

Prior to that, on April 7, the Bank of Russia reported that in 2020 a record number of new clients (2.6 million) invested in mutual investment funds (PIFs), which is three times more than in 2019, and net assets increased by 12%, exceeding 5 trillion rubles. However, the Central Bank warns that the risks of such investments may be high, and their profitability is not guaranteed.