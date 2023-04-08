You can grow any tree on the balcony, but it is better to choose grafted slow-growing or dwarf varieties. The executive director of the OBI hypermarket chain Maxim Suravegin on Friday, April 7, said that an apple tree, a Barbados cherry and even a pomegranate would be suitable for a balcony garden.

According to the expert, the Barbados cherry is unpretentious, and tolerates both shade and direct sun equally well.

“Planting it is very simple: you just need to bury the prepared, washed stone in the soil and put it on the windowsill. A tree needs to be transplanted about once every 2-3 years, and in order to get berries faster, you can feed it every month with mineral fertilizers. The fruits also have a rather interesting taste, somewhat reminiscent of citrus fruits, ”he said in an interview. “Gazete.Ru”.

From apple trees, varieties of autumn and winter ripening periods are suitable, such as Aurora Crimean, Scarlet Sails, Salgirskoye, Tavria, Scythian, Ruby Duki. They are best planted in the spring, using a 35–40 ml container as a pot.

The expert recalled that pollination is necessary for fruiting. He advised grafting a cutting of a pollinating variety into the crown of a tree, which would ensure partial pollination by the wind.

Suravegin also noted that in order to grow pomegranate on a balcony, certain rules must be observed: daylight hours lasting 8–10 hours, moderate watering and a dormant period in a place with a temperature of 12–14 degrees.

“In autumn, soak the seeds in water and put them in a cold place for the winter. In the spring, plant the seeds in moist soil, cover with foil, put them in a warm place, and when the first shoots appear, put them in the light (…) To speed up the onset of fruiting, already at the age of one, you need to plant cuttings of a dwarf pomegranate on it, ”said the specialist about germination grenade.

