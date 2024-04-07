Fraudsters operating on marketplaces often use a scheme in which they “lead” people from these sites into personal correspondence in instant messengers and phones. About this on April 7 in an interview TASS said the curator of the Popular Front platform “Moshelovka” Alla Khrapunova.

According to the expert, as soon as people leave the rules of behavior on the marketplace and start communicating directly through personal numbers, they fall into the trap of attackers. Moreover, this scheme affects both buyers and sellers.

“And there are a lot of deception schemes here. Customers do not receive the product they expect or are of the wrong quality. And when they contact the site, they are told: “Sorry, but you didn’t resolve the issue through us, so we can’t help you,” Khrapunova said.

As an example, she cited a way to deceive buyers on marketplaces. So, the seller completes a transaction on the site, and later a message comes from him in which he says that the product is out of stock and offers to cancel the transaction and return the money by sending a link to another site. As a result, a person follows the link, ends up on a fake application and loses money.

Earlier, on March 25, the head of the information security department of the Security Code company, Alexey Korobchenko, said that scammers most often use the Telegram messenger for their schemes. According to him, social networks and instant messengers provide high income due to a large audience and a low entry threshold.