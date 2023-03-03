Several high-profile arrests of drug dealers have taken place in Russia in recent days. Sources of Izvestia in law enforcement agencies report the defeat of the holders of several trading platforms on the dark web.

At the end of February, it became known that as a result of a series of operational measures and investigative actions, the alleged leader of the criminal community and 11 other active participants fell into the hands of the drug police. According to Izvestia’s source, 130 kg of narcotic and psychotropic substances and over 600 kg of precursors were seized.

It is believed that the owners of marketplaces are almost impossible to catch. But this is a myth, explains a retired colonel of justice, an expert on international drug trafficking Sergei Pelikh.

The expert considers the “darknet-crypto-exchange” linkage to be the main tool for the further development of organized crime.

“Estimations of experts, including foreign ones, agree that in Russia the use of digital technologies in drug trafficking is ahead of the rest. But there is nothing to be proud of. This experience is spreading to other countries,” says Sergey Pelikh.

In countries with small populations, such as Georgia, the drug trade was until recently built on a “hand-to-hand” basis.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

On a drunken shop: the police struck a blow to the owners of drug stores