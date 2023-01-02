Since January of this year, the principle of payment for common house needs has changed. Now they will be paid not according to the standard, as before, but according to the actual readings of the house meter, if one is installed, said on January 2, Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the PRUE. G. V. Plekhanova Yulia Finogenova in an interview with the agency “Prime”.

It is noted that changes in the principle of payment were made in the fall, however, the calculation of payments in a new way will begin only in the first quarter of this year.

According to Finogenova, the main disadvantage of this decision is the potential increase in the owners’ payment for electricity, which is spent on lighting in the entrance, the operation of the elevator and intercoms, as well as water for cleaning rooms and heating systems in case of overrun.

“Essentially, this type of cost should no longer be borne by management companies, as it was before, but it is proposed to the residents themselves to monitor the overspending. How it can be technically feasible is a big question, which will probably be revealed in additional regulations, ”she quotes the words“Newspaper.Ru“.

On the other hand, the expert noted, residents will be provided with a fairer calculation of common house expenses in accordance with the indicators of metering devices, and not in accordance with the standards.

“In those houses where, for various reasons, it was not possible to install a meter, general house expenses will continue to be paid in accordance with municipal regulations,” Finogenova added.

Earlier, on December 29, information appeared that the authorities would create a unified technical and pricing policy for regional operators of major repairs of residential buildings. The authorities also plan to clarify the conditions for selecting contractors for work and establish federal requirements for the formation and implementation of regional overhaul programs.

Prior to that, on December 28, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin announced that the Russian authorities in 2023 would actively deal with issues related to housing and communal services. Since December 1, 2022, housing and communal services have risen in price in Russia. The cumulative increase in utility costs was the federally mandated 9%. From now on, there will be no increase in tariffs until July 1, 2024.