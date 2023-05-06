When buying real estate, you should pay special attention to checking objects that experts consider the most risky. Sales director of the federal company “Etazhi” Sergey Zaitsev told Izvestia about apartments that need to be bought with great care, otherwise you can lose both the acquired housing and money.

“Often dangerous apartments cost much less than analogues, and the owners try to sell them on their own in order to avoid checking realtors. However, it often happens that sellers are unaware of the problems that buyers may face in the future,” says Zaitsev.

According to him, at risk are apartments that were purchased with the involvement of maternity capital, but shares in them were not allocated to minors. At any time, children can claim their rights to part of the already sold real estate.

“The second category is the housing of owners who are at the stage of bankruptcy. The court can annul the deal and return the apartment to the bankruptcy estate, but it will be very problematic to return money from a bankrupt, ”Zaitsev said.

Another category of a special risk zone is apartments, the ownership of which arose during privatization and one of the registered tenants did not participate in it, the expert said.

He also noted that caution should be taken when buying apartments in long-term construction and dilapidated houses. In the first case, there may be longer than predicted terms for the delivery of the house, in the second – relocation to another housing, plus it is not a fact that the option will suit the new owners.

“When buying real estate, there are no trifles, and certainly there is no “maybe” place. It is necessary to check all the documents for the apartment and all the owners, study the history of the apartment itself, on what grounds the right of ownership arose, and in case of doubt, order additional certificates that are best kept along with all the documents. Often it is not superfluous to request a certificate from a mental health clinic to confirm the seller’s capacity,” Zaitsev summed up.

