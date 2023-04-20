Relationship expert Anurada Gupta advises couples to go shopping together

Going grocery shopping together can bring romance back into a relationship, says New York-based international marriage agency founder and relationship expert Anurada Gupta. About an unusual way to strengthen feelings, she told in an interview with Metro.

Gupta advised couples to treat restocking like a date: hold hands while walking down the aisles, play rock, paper, scissors, picking out snacks, or come up with rituals of your own. The time spent in the store, according to the expert, can be enjoyable for both partners and will help strengthen the bond between them.

Plus, going shopping together can be good for developing communication skills, Gupta said. She explained that when shopping, people involuntarily discuss the joint budget, share plans for the coming days, learn to negotiate and compromise.

Even when disagreements arise, going to the grocery store provides an opportunity to practice communication and conflict resolution skills. Such cooperation and mutual support will help build stronger relationships. See also BioNTech to send mobile mRNA vaccine factory to Africa this year Anurada Guptafounder of an international marriage agency in New York, relationship expert

Related materials:

The relationship expert added that the store can be a place to get to know a partner better by watching how and what they choose. In addition, the extra time spent together, according to the expert, will help you feel more confident, relieve stress and make it possible to plan a real date.

Earlier, British sexologist Tracy Cox called the secrets of partners from each other destructive for relationships. In her opinion, lying about bad habits and hiding information about the state of health can destroy even the strongest relationships.