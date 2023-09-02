Expert Prokhorova advised leg swings to improve muscle elasticity

Master of Sports Oksana Prokhorova spoke about a useful set of exercises from rhythmic gymnastics. Her words lead shape.

The athlete advised me to start training with leg swings eight times for each leg in three sets. According to her, this movement not only helps to warm up the muscles, but also strengthen them, as well as improve their elasticity. The next exercise is the plank. The expert advised starting with 30 seconds a day, gradually increasing to a minute or more.

The third exercise in the complex is lunges in statics. “Take a small step forward, bend your front leg and lower yourself into a squat. The back foot goes to the toe. The load goes to the front leg. Stay in this position for 30 seconds, ”Prokhorova explained, noting that the front leg should be bent at the knee to an angle of 90 degrees.

The athlete said that another universal exercise from rhythmic gymnastics – a fold – improves the elasticity of the muscles of the legs, popliteal ligaments and reduces the fat layer on the abdomen. Starting position – sitting on the floor, the back is straight, there is a slight deflection in the lower back, the shoulders are straightened, the legs are extended forward. “Place your palms on your knees and, as you exhale, slowly begin to lower your straight body down. It is important not to round your back and not help yourself with your hands in any way, they should smoothly go down your legs to your feet, ”added Prokhorova.

Previously, Michelle Olson, professor of exercise physiology at Auburn University, gave advice on how to quickly recover from workouts. Stretching and a warm bath will help to relax the muscles and avoid pain the next day, according to the specialist.