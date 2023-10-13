Scientist and candidate of legal sciences Genrikh Devyatkin warned that scammers use the personal medical information of their victims for blackmail with the aim of subsequently obtaining a ransom.

In a conversation with a TV channel “Star” on Thursday, October 12, the expert explained that medical information is sensitive to humans. The goal of a fraudster with such information is to blackmail his victim for ransom or to resell the data to third parties.

According to Devyatkin, medical information that a person withheld from an employer, for example, concealed diseases that could interfere with his work, can bring selfish financial benefit to a fraudster, writes RT.

“Specifically in this case, it will be a subject for blackmail and extortion for non-disclosure of this information,” the specialist explained.

On October 3, clinical psychologist Polina Tokareva advised that when having a telephone conversation with a scammer, you should buy time and not fall for the criminals’ tricks for the first 30 minutes. She explained that if a person did not transfer money within the first 10 minutes, then after half an hour critical thinking would start working. In this case, the chance that the fraudster will take possession of the money is greatly reduced, the site writes aif.ru.

Also in October, it was reported that in St. Petersburg, scammers disguised as doctors are selling unknown pills to elderly citizens that supposedly help them avoid death. One of the victims of the criminals on October 10 was a 75-year-old woman who paid 250 thousand rubles for such pills.