Fitness trainer Jung named three exercises to get rid of belly fat

Fitness expert Anthony Jung talked about a five-minute workout to get rid of belly fat. His words lead the portal Eat This Not That.

The complex consists of three exercises. The coach noted that they must be performed in a circular system at a comfortable pace, doing as many approaches as possible. To keep track of time, he suggested setting a timer for five minutes.

Jung recommended starting the session with lunges back with knee flexion to an angle of 90 degrees – six times on each leg. The specialist noted that to increase the effectiveness of training, you can pick up dumbbells or other weights.

Further, according to the trainer, it is necessary to perform push-ups with complication. “Down to the bottom point, stretch one arm forward. Hold this position for a moment, place your hand on the floor and lift up. Perform the movement on the other side, then repeat four times,” Jung explained. He added that the outstretched hand could be placed on a bench or box to lighten the load.

The expert advised to complete the complex by jumping with arms and legs spread for 20 seconds. “Jump up, raising both arms above your head and spreading your legs more than shoulder-width apart. Take another jump, bringing your legs together and lowering your arms to the starting position,” Jung explained.

Previously, trainer Mike Bowl revealed the secrets of getting rid of fat in the abdomen. He advised doing exercises that involve several muscle groups. Bowl called push-ups, pull-ups, lunges, squats, and deadlifts with dumbbells the most effective.