The ruble against the dollar and the euro will not change after Russia decides to completely abandon the American currency in the structure of the National Welfare Fund (NWF). This opinion was expressed by Vladimir Bragin, Director for Analysis of Financial Markets and Macroeconomics of Alfa Capital Management Company, in an interview with RT…

“The exchange rates of the ruble in tandem with the dollar and the euro will remain unchanged after the decision of the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank,” he said.

At the same time, as the expert noted, the demand for the dollar in the Russian Federation may even decrease slightly.

On June 3, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov explained the decision to exclude the US dollar from the currencies of the National Wealth Fund by the desire to shield foreign exchange reserves from political consequences. He stressed that the Ministry of Finance seeks to ensure the reliability of the funds of the NWF.

Siluanov announced the exclusion of the dollar from the structure of the National Wealth Fund earlier that day. In addition, the department decided to reduce the share of the British pound in the NWF. It is assumed that the transition to the new structure will take about a month.

Also on June 3, Associate Professor of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanov Denis Domashchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, called the Finance Ministry’s decision political. According to the expert, it was adopted against the background of mutual unfriendly steps with the West.

At the end of February, the Ministry of Finance announced changes in the structure of the NWF. Then, the Japanese yen with a share of 5% and the Chinese yuan with a share of 15% entered the regulatory currency structure of the fund. At the same time, the shares of the American dollar and the euro decreased from 45% to 35%, while the share of the pounds sterling remained unchanged – at the level of 10%.