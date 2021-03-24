Worsening relations between Washington and Moscow, US President Joe Biden is trying to distract the country’s citizens from domestic problems. Such ulterior motives in the actions of the American leader were seen by the professor of political science at the University of Tennessee Andrei Korobkov, quoted by TASS…

He noted that domestic policy has traditionally played a more important role for the United States than foreign policy. And the latter is often sacrificed to the country’s internal interests. Having come to power, Biden immediately faced a number of problems, Korobkov noted, including the immigration crisis.

In addition, more and more opponents of the American leader are beginning to worry about his health and ability to meet with the press and foreign representatives. According to the professor, Biden refuses to answer questions without preparation. In addition, the new US president is preparing to raise taxes, which will give rise to corresponding demands from the public and Congress.

“The creation of tension in relations with Russia and China now allows to some extent distract the public’s attention from internal problems, and, on the other hand, allows us to switch to the traditional model (…) of a march around the flag, inciting patriotism in order to raise the prestige of the president “, – explained Korobkov.

Earlier, the US President’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan predicted difficult times for relations between the United States and Russia. He added that in doing so, the United States believes it can work with Russia despite differences.

On March 18, Putin, commenting on criticism from Biden, announced that he was ready to hold an open conversation live with the US President. In particular, he planned to discuss strategic stability, the coronavirus pandemic and regional conflicts with his American counterpart. After that, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the American president had already spoken with a colleague and was too busy to talk again. Biden himself ignored the question of whether he agreed to a conversation with Putin.