Igor Kosachev, President of the Union of Producers of Alcoholic Products, said that any ban on the sale of alcohol would not produce results. On May 6, he expressed this opinion in an interview with Izvestia.

“I believe that any restrictive measures will not lead to the desired effect. This only gives rise to an illegal market, distorts the business system and leads to the fact that people get more damage to their health because they use illegal products,” Kosachev stressed.

The expert referred to the example of 2018, when Rosalkogolregulirovanie, using the adopted law on extrajudicial blocking of sites that sell alcohol, blocked about 3,200 resources. However, according to him, in 2022 this number has doubled to 6,400, despite such a progressive law, according to Kosachev.

“The initiative is as old as the world, because over the past 200 years, all the time, one or another person: governments, countries are trying to limit the sale of alcohol. The history of restricting the sale of alcohol has a colossal past, from Prohibition in America, the closure of state monopoly markets in northern European countries, to Prohibition in the Soviet Union. Huge story. None of the examples was positive, because all decisions were canceled,” summed up the President of the Union.

On that day, it became known that the Ministry of Health proposed to increase the minimum age for purchasing alcohol from 18 to 21 years as part of a project to promote a healthy lifestyle. In addition, municipalities are proposed to give the right to restrict the sale of alcohol on weekends and holidays, as well as to introduce a “ban on the sale of strong alcohol in stores from 20:00 to 11:00 local time.”

As part of the implementation of tasks on systemic anti-tobacco and anti-alcohol measures, it was proposed to consider a ban on advertising strong alcoholic beverages and displaying trademarks of alcoholic products in music videos, TV shows, films, video blogs, music tracks, podcasts.

Later that day, Pavel Shapkin, head of the national alcohol policy development center, said that new anti-alcohol measures are necessary, but they must be reasonable. In particular, he believes that many proposals of the Ministry of Health are dissonant, for example, with the initiatives of sports functionaries who want to return beer to stadiums. According to Shapkin about the part of the law that prohibits the sale of alcohol to 18-year-olds, those who already buy alcohol will find a way to do it.

On May 5, the State Duma reported that the Russian Federation wants to introduce a ban on the sale of alcohol at night in the so-called “liquor stores”, which are located in residential apartment buildings. Changes are planned to be introduced in stages.