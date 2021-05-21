The administration of US President Joe Biden has come to terms with the fact that Nord Stream 2 will be built and put into operation, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia on Friday, May 21. At the same time, now the front of opposition to the project will shift from the construction phase to the operation phase, Yushkov believes.

The day before, on May 20, a group of US senators from the Republican Party condemned the decision of the US presidential administration to lift sanctions against the operator of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 AG and its leader Matthias Warnig. They intend to restore sanctions against the gas pipeline, in this regard, they presented a relevant bill.

In the United States, there is an open political struggle between Republicans and Democrats, and this is precisely what caused the emergence of a bill against the operator of the Russian gas pipeline, Yushkov is sure.

At the same time, representatives of the Democratic Party have a majority in both houses of Congress, so the bill will not pass, the expert said.

“The Republicans want to take revenge, in many respects the image. And they criticize all the actions of the democratic presidential administration. In fact, they give a signal, the Democrats accused us of being (ex-US President Donald) Trump an agent of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. So this is Biden Putin’s agent. Formally, under Trump, the sanctions were introduced and they slowed down the implementation of the project for a whole year, ”said an expert at the Financial University under the government of the Russian Federation.

According to him, relations with the European Union are important for the current administration of the US President, and sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG can seriously damage them.

“The sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG may lead to the fact that German regulators, the state of Germany, will fall under secondary sanctions. Then the relations between the USA and Germany will be very badly damaged, this will deal a strong blow to the American-European relations, ”Yushkov said.

Ultimately, the position of the US presidential administration will play into the hands of the operator of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will still be completed.

“Apparently, Nord Stream 2 will even receive all the permits for commissioning. And the main focus of the United States is to prevent the Europeans from being allowed to use the pipeline at full capacity. It is now under antimonopoly regulation, Gazprom can only load 50%. With the help of Poland and the Baltic states, the United States will block the decision to fully load the gas pipeline, ”the expert concluded.