Asset manager “BCS World of Investments” Andrey Rusetsky revealed to the Russians the risks of keeping money at home: such money does not “work”, as a result of which it depreciates. He talked about it RIA News…

According to him, there are two main risks of keeping money at home: physical loss and impairment.

“If everything is clear with the loss, then their financial impairment is not so strongly felt. Cash does not generate any income if it is withdrawn from circulation. In countries with low inflation, this effect is not so noticeable, but even cash in dollars will have a negative yield at the level of 1.5-2 percent per year, “the expert explained.

According to the analyst, even conservative investments in US dollars or euros will not help to overtake inflation. “In Russia, this is possible, and with the help of government bonds, which are a priori more reliable than bank deposits,” the expert noted.

Earlier, financial advisor Anna Kharchenko named the Russians the best ways to invest 100 thousand rubles. The expert explained that the choice of securities for an investment portfolio depends on many factors. With a low risk appetite and for a short investment period, she advised to pay attention to OFZ – Russian government bonds. Unlike a deposit, they can be sold at any time, while retaining interest.