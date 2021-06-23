The specialist discovered the relationship between the choice of sleepwear and the character of its owner. The relevant material is published by The Sun.

Body language expert Judi James argues that this piece of clothing can tell a lot about a woman. For example, those who prefer to sleep in pajamas with trousers like to feel safe and are not used to taking risks. “You may have had some setbacks in your romantic relationship, so you want to return to your childish sense of security,” suggested James.

Lace tops without pants speak of confidence, optimistic views and a good sense of humor. At the same time, silk sleep slip dresses often symbolize the desire to develop romance and attract the attention of the opposite sex. “Such an outfit is worn at the beginning of a relationship or when you want to revive love and extinct passion,” the specialist emphasized.

One of the sexiest sleepwear options is an old home T-shirt, according to the expert. “This choice shows that you are taking control of the bedroom and that you love it. The wearer of a T-shirt can be demanding: she avoids flirting and immediately gets down to business, ”explained James.

Finally, the specialist said that women who sleep naked have a high level of trust, calmness and comfort. At the same time, she noted that there is no flirtation in them, since there is no need to tease a partner by undressing in front of him.

In April, psychologist and educator Daniel Kruger conducted a survey of 376 University of Michigan students and found one clothing preference for cheating men. For example, a specialist showed respondents an image of two Ralph Lauren polo shirts with the same logo in different sizes. It turned out that men who wear clothes with large brand logos are more interested in short sexual relationships.