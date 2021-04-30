An Australian expert has revealed the correct way to wash laundry and named the optimal amount of detergent to use. Reported by the Daily Mail.

Ashley Iredale, head of consumer products at Consumer Rights Society’s Choice, explained that thousands of people use far more detergent than they actually need to wash. “We found that the quality of cleaning things from dirt remains the same if you use only half the recommended dose of detergent,” said the specialist. He also clarified that even one quarter of the recommended amount of detergent is sufficient for a high-quality cleaning.

In addition, Airdale described the difference between laundry detergent and liquid gel for washing. “We’ve found that powders tend to do their job better. A liquid product is the same powder, only mixed with water. But the pure powder has several drawbacks. Firstly, it may not completely dissolve, secondly, it can leave stains on clothes, and thirdly, it can stick to the internal parts of the washing machine, ”he added.

According to the expert, the powder copes better with fresh stains, as well as very strong and deep stains. The gel, in turn, is best used when washing delicate fabrics. “If you need a liquid product and only powder is at hand, you can simply mix it with water and get the same gel,” Ayerdale shared his life hack.

In March, a woman showed an effective way to get rid of ink on white clothes. A user named Carolina decided to film the process of getting rid of a complex spot on camera. She wrote the word hello in black pen on a white T-shirt, then dabbed a large amount of disinfectant on the ink and rubbed it into the fabric with an electric toothbrush.