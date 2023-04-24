It is important for troops conducting active defense to be able to play ahead of the curve in order to thwart enemy attacks, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia.

“In recent days, Ukrainian forces have received several sensitive blows in the Artemovsk direction. Last week, the joint headquarters of the Bakhmut group of Ukrainian formations was destroyed in the Konstantinovka area. This is a corps-level command post, from which the actions of at least several brigades were controlled. Also, battalion-level command posts, fuel and lubricant depots and ammunition are constantly being destroyed,” he said.

According to him, a preventive strike on the location of reserve units is an important part of this work.

“Such actions frustrate the enemy’s plans, he has to regroup, bring people, equipment, supplies, and attacks, if carried out, lose their power,” he specified.

Dandykin also drew attention to the fact that effective strikes in advance are obtained thanks to the work of intelligence – space, air and others.

“Recently, we have made great progress in this regard. The Ukrainian forces know what camouflage is, they use models of equipment that the West supplies them, but they still miss our strikes. You will not envy the enemy in the Artemovsk region. We look forward to our success,” he concluded.

This is how the expert commented on the message of the Russian Ministry of Defense dated April 23, which refers to effective strikes by Russian aviation and artillery on enemy reserves in the areas of the settlements of Grigorovka and Kalinin in the DPR.

