Children under one year old are not recommended to wear masks as protection against respiratory diseases, including the new coronavirus infection, as this can lead to impaired breathing. This was announced on Wednesday, September 23, by the head of the clinical research department of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Tatyana Ruzhentsova.

“More needs to be said about young children under three. Of course, it is not advisable to take them with you, because proper wearing of the mask will hardly be ensured at that age, and especially during the first year of life, this can disrupt breathing and worsen the child’s condition, “she said on the air on the official Rospotrebnadzor account in Instagram.

The specialist noted that it is better to leave the children at home or try not to contact other people, to walk in places where there are no crowds of people.

According to Ruzhentsova, children can be taught how to wear masks from the age of three. She focused the attention of users on the fact that children are carriers of the coronavirus and can infect others, which is especially dangerous for elderly relatives who are sick much more severely than others.

Children, unlike grandparents, are usually asymptomatic carriers of the virus and are easier to tolerate.

In early September, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said when the preparation of a coronavirus vaccine for children would begin. He noted that the studies among children will be carried out when the post-marketing phase of the vaccine study in adults is over, that is, after about nine months.

According to the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, this year there will be no children’s vaccine against coronavirus in our country.

In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 1,122,241 cases of infection were registered, 923,699 people recovered, 19,799 died.

