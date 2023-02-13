EFE Monday, February 13, 2023, 9:36 p.m.



International experts will reveal this Wednesday that the bacteria found in the remains of the Chilean Nobel Prize winner Pablo Neruda “was in his body at the time of death”, which can show that he was “poisoned” twelve days after the 1973 military coup, advanced his family to EFE.

«We now know that the ‘clostridium botulinum’ should not have been in Neruda’s skeleton. What does this mean? That Neruda was murdered, there was intervention in 1973 by state agents,” explained Rodolfo Reyes, the poet’s nephew.

The bacterium, responsible for botulism, was found in 2017 in a Neruda tooth by another panel of experts, who dismissed the version of the dictatorship and rejected that the cause of death was advanced prostate cancer that had afflicted him since 1969.

Clostridium botulinum is a bacillus that is usually found in soil, but experts from McMaster University (Canada) and the University of Copenhagen concluded in the report to be presented this week that “it did not leak into the corpse of Neruda from inside or around his coffin”, but that he already had it before he died.

The unknown remains how and who introduced the botulinum toxin into the body of the author of “Twenty love poems and a song of despair.” «Neruda’s fatal bullet was found, which he had in his body. Who shot it? That will be seen soon, but there is no doubt that Neruda was killed. Intervention directly from third parties,” Reyes emphasized.

A large part of Neruda’s family supports the version of Manuel Araya, his former driver and who maintains that he was poisoned by an injection in the abdomen by a secret agent of the regime who posed as a doctor at the Santa María Clinic in Santiago. .

«Neruda was not seriously ill, he only had cancer. He walked with difficulty, he was in pain, but he was not ready to die,” Elizabeth Flores, the family’s lawyer, who is acting as a plaintiff in the case that began in 2011 with the Communist Party, in which Neruda was a member, told EFE.

For his part, Reyes recalled that the writer, whose challenges were exhumed in 2013 from his garden in Isla Negra, on the central Chilean coast, had planned to travel to Mexico a few days before he died, at the age of 69, and that in exile he would have become the “great opponent” of the dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The conclusions of this new expert report were to be known on February 3, but the hearing was canceled twice -first due to technical failures and then due to alleged disagreements between the experts- and rescheduled for this Wednesday. “The lawyers are going to request other types of proceedings that may or may not be scientific,” added Flores.