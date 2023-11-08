The experts have established that Giovanni Padovani was capable of understanding, wanting and deciding at the time of Alessandra Matteuzzi’s crime

“He did not present any condition of mental illness that would significantly affect his ability to understand and will”this is the report on the conditions of Giovanni Padovani the day of the crime of his ex Alessandra Matteuzzi.

The experts appointed by the Assize Court of Bologna established that the accused was capable of understanding and wanting while committing the serious crime. An expert opinion that worsens the position of Giovanni Padovani, accused of having put an end to the life of 56-year-old Alessandra Matteuzzi, pushed by a obsessive jealousy. The 27-year-old footballer showed up at the woman’s house, without warning, and started punching and kicking her, in front of the neighbors’ eyes. Then, he attacked Alessandra with a hammer and finally with a wrought iron bench that was under the building. He did not flee, Padovani remained waiting for the police and he got arrested.

Alessadra Matteuzzi was afraid of Giovanni Padovani

Alessandra had it reported and he had decided to break that obsessive relationship. Lately the 27-year-old had been controlling her, had become jealous and paranoid. He showed up at her house and teased her. He would turn off the power at home to force her to go down, he would expect to receive a video call every 10 minutes, to always check where he was or who he was with. Once he even put sugar in the gas tank of his car.

That day, the 56-year-old had returned home after visiting her sister to feed the dog. She was convinced that Giovanni was away with his football team. The 27-year-old instead traveled and returned to Bologna.

Padovani is accused of crime aggravated by premeditation, futile motives, emotional bond and stalking. He finds himself imprisoned in the Reggio Emilia prison.

Simulation of the psychological profile

The expert report then established that the defendant was fully aware of his behavior and the planning of Alessandra Matteuzzi’s crime. There are no elements that can prove a psychotic condition: “He had the full capacity to do otherwise if he wanted to. The psychiatric symptoms that seem to characterize Padovani (paranoia, depression, hypochondria, schizophrenia) are to be considered low credibility due to a probable simulation of the psychopathological profile”.