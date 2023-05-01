From May 1, certain categories of pensioners will increase the amount of payments. told the agency “Prime” Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the PRUE G. V. Plekhanova Yulia Finogenova.

Indexation of pensions will be carried out twice for citizens who have reached the age of 80 – they will receive 15,134 rubles a month.

Also, according to the information of the Social Fund of Russia, specialists of civil aviation flight crews and workers in the coal industry will receive an additional payment due to harmful and difficult working conditions. The amount of the allowance will be determined on an individual basis, taking into account the average monthly earnings and length of service.

The amount of payments to pensioners is reviewed four times a year – February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1.

In addition, Finogenova noted, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, invalids and veterans will be paid 10,000 rubles. Individual participants in the Second World War living in Moscow will be assigned a one-time financial assistance in the amount of 25,000, 15,000 or 10,000 rubles.

Earlier, on April 29, Vadim Vinogradov, Dean of the Faculty of Law at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, announced that from May 1, only Russian Post will deliver pensions in cash. This is done in order to exclude from the process unscrupulous private companies that work with delays. At the same time, pensioners can still receive payments to a bank account, at the post office or at home.

On the eve of the Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Economics of RUDN University, Elena Grigoryeva, said that the day for paying a pension in May could change if it fell on a day off – it would be transferred to a working day. A citizen can receive a pension on a bank card or in cash through the Russian Post by proxy.