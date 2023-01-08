Anatoly Fironov, Associate Professor of the Department of Ground Vehicles of the Transport Faculty of the Moscow Polytechnic University, spoke on January 8 about changes in OSAGO tariffs for cars.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he clarified that in September 2022, the threshold for changing OSAGO tariffs for cars was expanded in both directions by 26%: from 1,646 to 7,535 rubles.

According to him, the main changes will affect drivers who regularly get into accidents. At the same time, for experienced drivers who do not get into accidents, the tariff will increase or at least remain the same.

As Fironov noted, the regulator in the insurance market is the Bank of Russia, and the cost of spare parts and work is controlled by the Russian Union of Motor Insurers (RSA). Thus, a weighted price for repairs after an accident is formed.

The expert stressed that even if OSAGO covers only part of the repair, it already has a calculation of the cost of damage, spare parts and work.

Tariffs on retail prices of spare parts shifted after some trading partners left the Russian market, after which parallel imports appeared. In this regard, the PCA is currently adjusting the catalog of prices for spare parts, according to which the prices of tariffs for OSAGO will be calculated.

Fironov believes that these 26% provide room for maneuver for regional insurance companies and a network of insurance brokers and agents, who can now pursue a more flexible tariff policy. Therefore, the expert expects the largest increase in tariffs for OSAGO in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

However, there are still about 6 million drivers who do not have an OSAGO policy.

“This is a large army of people, ignoring the obligations and legal relations between the state and every citizen. And this conflict of interest will have to be resolved, ”the specialist added.

On December 22, the head of the RSA, Yevgeny Ufimtsev, said that the union, together with the traffic police, would take measures to ensure that from the beginning of 2023 there were as few drivers without OSAGO on Russian roads as possible. Ufimtsev specified that from the first months of 2023, a full-scale system for checking the availability of OSAGO policies using cameras will be launched.