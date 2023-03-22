The consequences of using depleted uranium projectiles can be completely unpredictable. On March 22, Oleg Zheltonozhko, an expert in the field of radiation, chemical and biological safety, told Izvestia about this.

“Risks exist, as with any radioactive material. He must be under control. It is not the very presence of this ammunition that is dangerous, but the consequences of its use, that is, what leads to the destruction of the core, and its interaction with the metal elements into which it falls. Due to spraying, the appearance of fragments and the migration of powdered metal over the surface, ”the expert said.

According to Zheltonozhko, when it enters the groundwater, the spread of radioactive material becomes uncontrollable.

“You can rely on small concentrations, but it is difficult to say where the border is. The consequences are completely unpredictable. Especially in public places. When it comes to the use of thousands of shells in a local battle, a rather complicated picture will already be observed, ”he concluded.

On the eve it became known that the UK is ready to transfer ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine.

In July last year, professor and toxicologist Radomir Kovacevic said that another 60 future generations of Serbs would have negative health consequences due to the depleted uranium shells used by the NATO military during the bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.