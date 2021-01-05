Over time, some professions will be replaced by robots, but this will not happen in the next 10 years. Such terms in a conversation with RIA News predicted by Irina Voloshina, director for development of professional qualifications systems at the All-Russian Research Institute of Labor.

She noted that robotization and automation will primarily affect those areas where technologies have already been introduced: banking, tourism and insurance. Middle-level workers, for example, office managers, will be replaced, Voloshina explained. Artificial intelligence is already able to handle large amounts of data faster and more efficiently than humans.

According to her, automation will overtake routine professions such as a security guard, cashier or controller. However, now these vacancies are among the most in demand.

“These processes [роботизации] take time. But there are many professions for which carriers today have a completely different set of requirements compared to what it was yesterday. And such changes are the most tangible, ”Voloshina explained, adding that thanks to the development of technologies, new professions appear.

Earlier, Australian scientists found that highly developed artificial intelligence (AI) is capable of destroying humanity or causing catastrophic damage to it, even without malicious intent.