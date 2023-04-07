From the dollar, one should expect an increase to 90 rubles, and the euro can reach the mark of 105 rubles, Elvira Belozerova, Candidate of Economic Sciences, Associate Professor at MGIMO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, shared in an interview with Izvestia on Friday, April 7.

“From the currency, I think, to wait for the dollar from 85-90. At the same time, a fall of 10 rubles is possible. Euro somewhere around 105 is worth the wait, ”the expert predicted.

According to Belozerova, the exchange rate can be consolidated at this level this year.

She noted that despite the opinion of economic experts that there are no reasons for such significant jumps in world currencies, what is happening on the stock exchange is connected with the decision of the Bank of Russia.

Earlier that day, according to the Moscow Exchange, the dollar reached 82 rubles at the start of trading. In addition, the euro exchange rate rises to 90 rubles for the first time since April last year.

On April 5, Sovcombank analyst Mikhail Vasiliev told Izvestia that the weakening of the ruble in early April was due to an imbalance in supply and demand for foreign currency. From April 7, yuan sales may slightly increase, he said, which will reduce the dependence of the ruble on fluctuations in oil prices and keep the currency stable.

In turn, on March 30, BitRiver financial analyst Vladislav Antonov noted that the euro exchange rate is growing during trading on the Moscow Exchange against the background of the strengthening of the European currency on Forex and the fall of the dollar index.