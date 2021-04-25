The dollar exchange rate may rise to 100 rubles in the near future. Such a development of events was predicted by Alexey Krichevsky, an expert of the Academy of Finance and Investment Management, reports the Prime agency.

According to him, this growth can occur subject to several factors, including the resumption of the armed conflict in the Donbass and the imposition of the most stringent sanctions by the United States and the European Union, such as blocking accounts, property and cancellation of visas against the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The course may also be affected by the situation with Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), falling oil prices and collapsing markets.

The expert believes that a combination of two or more of the above factors will put pressure on the ruble. Such a scenario may develop already in the fall – by September traders will return from vacations, then key decisions on corporate taxes and income taxes in the United States are expected to be made, and elections to the State Duma will be held in Russia.

On April 23, the dollar fell below 75 rubles for the first time since March 23 during trading on the Moscow Exchange. The euro dropped to 90.5 rubles (minus 0.10). The cost of June Brent crude oil futures on the ICE exchange in London is growing by 0.5 percent to $ 65.7. WTI crude oil rose in price by 0.7 percent (to $ 61.9).

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Economic Development plans to adjust its forecast for the growth of real wages in Russia from 2.2 to 2 percent in 2021. According to the forecast, inflation will go beyond the Central Bank’s target of four percent. It will be 4.3 percent (the previous forecast was 3.7 percent), which is associated with an acceleration in the growth of food prices.

The forecast for the growth of investments in fixed assets in Russia was also reduced from 3.9 to 3.3 percent. The ministry believes that the dollar exchange rate on average will be 73.3 rubles, which is higher than predicted in the September document (72.4).