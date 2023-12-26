Advertising. Advertiser Alfamobil LLC, TIN 7702390587, erid: LdtCJzbzZ

Russian business still needs freight transport, so entrepreneurs actively continue to buy trucks, and give preference to Chinese brands. Maxim Davidenko, head of the product and service development department of Alfa-Leasing Group, spoke about this.

“The replacement for European brands is Chinese: these trucks perform all the functions and tasks of a business. Russia does not yet have experience in using Chinese trucks in the long term. That is why buyers are wary of them: it is unknown how the car will behave in a year or two. But on the other side of the scale is that no one wants to overpay for the usual brands and their service, when you can buy a similar car cheaper,” the expert said.

According to Davidenko, there is still a high demand for trucks, despite the exchange rate and rising rates. At the same time, Russian manufacturers are increasing their supply after the suspension of supplies of products from European companies to our market in 2022.

At the same time, Davidenko predicts that there will be no significant reduction in prices. And this is due to an increase in the recycling fee from August 1, 2023, instability of exchange rates, inflation and supply shortages in certain segments.

However, the expert is confident that the truck segment will continue to develop in 2024. “There will be development in 2024, but with a lower growth rate. The market is becoming saturated. By the end of 2023, the market has already exceeded pre-pandemic volumes,” he predicts. According to Davidenko, the main driver of growth in the truck market in the Russian Federation in 2024 will be the supply of vehicles from China.

The expert also named the most popular car brands for business. According to him, these are four Chinese manufacturers (Sitrak, Shacman, FAW, Howo). In total, as Davidenko points out, Chinese brands already account for about 60% of sales of new trucks.

The overall share of products from China in vehicle sales continues to grow, the expert points out. He predicts further growth. “What is on the market now is the minimum. It is likely that in 2024 it will be above 60%. There is growth in the segments of tractors and dump trucks, which indicates the development of demand in the field of transportation and construction,” emphasizes Davidenko.

According to the expert, several factors made it possible to obtain a large share of the Russian market. One of the main ones is the lack of alternative offers from European, Japanese and Korean manufacturers. In addition, companies from China have made significant progress over the past 3-5 years both in technology and in the quality of their products. “This is confirmed, among other things, by a smaller loss of value on the secondary market compared to previous generations of cars,” the expert points out.

According to Davidenko, the current generation of cars produced in China is generally distinguished by an abundance of options at a lower cost than its competitors.

“Starting with the basic configurations, there is almost everything you need for your price segment. The disadvantages include the ergonomics of the cabin and the location of the buttons, which are unusual for our market and consumer, but these are again quite subjective things,” says the expert.

According to Davidenko, the main factors that are holding back the growth of demand for Chinese equipment are still consumer distrust in new brands, as well as limited supply in some segments.

Nevertheless, trucks from China will continue to strengthen their presence in Russia, occupying a significant market share. Improving models, expanding the dealer network and improving after-sales service will allow us to gain recognition from an increasing number of consumers.

According to Davidenko, there is still a high demand for trucks, despite the exchange rate and rising rates. At the same time, Russian manufacturers are increasing their supply after the suspension of supplies of products from European companies to our market in 2022.

At the same time, Davidenko predicts that there will be no significant reduction in prices. And this is due to an increase in the recycling fee from August 1, 2023, instability of exchange rates, inflation and supply shortages in certain segments.