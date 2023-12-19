In 2024, further growth of the stock market is predicted, which will be primarily due to an increase in budget expenditures, an increase in nominal incomes of the population and an increase in price multipliers. Nikolai Ryaskov, managing director for investments at PSB Management Company, told Izvestia on December 19.

“In the near future, we expect the Moscow Exchange index to grow to 3,500; in the future, we will monitor market conditions and, most likely, will revise the forecast upward. The attractiveness of securities from an investment point of view will depend on the dynamics of the exchange rate. At the moment, we consider domestic growth stocks and exporters to be the most promising. Securities of companies that are able to pass on costs to consumers, as well as those that grow above nominal economy and have low debt loads, will allow investors to wait out the period of high key rates. In the current market conditions, we consider it advisable to have in the portfolio shares of high-quality issuers from the oil and gas sectors, finance, consumer sector and ferrous metallurgy,” he said.

On December 6, Moscow Exchange reported that the number of private investors who have brokerage accounts on the site reached 29.2 million as of November 2023. They opened 50.9 million accounts. At the same time, the share of individuals in the volume of trading in shares was 76%, in the volume of trading in bonds – 33%.

Earlier, on November 25, Ruslan Spinka, director of sales and customer service at the investment company Fontvielle, told Izvestia what investors should pay attention to. He advised beginners to keep most of their portfolio in bonds of companies with high credit ratings or federal loan bonds.