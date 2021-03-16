Soon, climate change will save Muscovites from the need to buy demi-season clothing designed for near-zero temperatures. This forecast was given on March 16 by Alexey Bazhenov, head of the WearNet market foresight group of the National Technological Initiative (NTI).

He recalled that last summer was the hottest for Europe in history, which led to the predominance of T-shirts, shorts and sandals in the wardrobe of residents of European countries.

“How will the warming affect Muscovites? First of all, we should expect a decrease in sales of demi-season clothing. Due to sudden changes in the weather, the capital’s snowdrifts are quickly replaced by dry asphalt, and the time to wear jackets and coats designed for near-zero temperatures is reduced to one or two weeks, “Bazhenov quotes “RIA News”.

He also predicted an increase in convertible clothing, such as jackets with detachable lining and hood and sweatshirts with detachable fleece, for example.

According to the expert, the functionality of clothing is currently becoming a strategic trend and the ability of wardrobe items to adapt to different weather is determined not only by climate change, but also by the development of technology.

Another trend Bazhenov called the sharing economy, according to which clothes should last longer, be repaired, and production waste should serve as raw materials for another production process.

On March 9, it became known that Chinese scientists predicted catastrophic climatic changes by 2100 for Russia and other countries of the Northern Hemisphere. The results of their research were published on March 8 on Phys.org. According to experts, if measures are not taken to mitigate the effects of climate change, then in 80 years in these areas the summer will last about six months.

Scientists estimate that the average summer increased from 78 to 95 days between 1952 and 2011, while winter fell from 76 to 73 days. Spring and autumn also fell from 124 to 115 days and from 87 to 82 days, respectively.