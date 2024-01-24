In the first half of 2024, the demand for suburban real estate will remain at a high level and prices for private houses will increase by an average of 10–15% depending on the region and transport accessibility, says Nikolai Pereslavsky, head of the “Support” department of CMS Group of Companies. He told Izvestia about this on January 24.

“By the end of 2024, the market will stabilize, and in the winter of 2025, a price reduction of 15–20% is possible,” the expert suggested.

Pereslavsky expressed the opinion that investing in a country house is one of the most correct investments at the present time.

“The quality of life improves when a person and his family have two homes. The ability to quickly change location and lifestyle is the main reason for the trend of increased demand for suburban real estate, which began during the pandemic and continues today,” he explained.

The expert clarified that the determining factors in choosing a location for a country house are the developed infrastructure and climatic conditions, so the southern regions of the country, as close as possible to the sea and mountains, have been and will remain the most popular among residents of the north.

“The Moscow region will remain in the sights primarily of Muscovites due to its proximity and accessibility, including thanks to the development of transport infrastructure,” Pereslavsky added.

Earlier, on September 28, it was reported that the leaders among Russian regions in the number of transactions with suburban real estate were the Moscow region, the Chechen Republic, the Leningrad region, Bashkiria, and Tatarstan. As detailed in the Domklik study, in almost all regions leading in the number of mortgage transactions, residential buildings under construction were most in demand. In second place in popularity are plots.