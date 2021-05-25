Rates in the mortgage segment with an initial payment of 15 to 20% may additionally grow by 1.5-2%. This is stated in the message of the online mortgage supermarket Online-Ipoteka with reference to its director Irina Grigorieva, which was received by Izvestia on Tuesday, May 25.

Grigorieva noted that the new rules of the Bank of Russia, which decided from August 1 to tighten regulation of the issuance of mortgages with a low down payment, will likely contribute to a sharp reduction in proposals with a down payment of less than 15%. She pointed out that such products are still offered by “a few banks”, and taking into account the innovations, most likely, they will not remain at all.

“At the same time, the rate on mortgage loans with a down payment of 15-20% may increase within 1.5-2 percentage points,” the press service of Online-Ipoteka quoted her as saying.

It is emphasized that tightening is unlikely to affect the cost of loans with a larger installment, since banks are interested in borrowers who contribute a significant percentage of the value of the acquired real estate, and seek to offer them the most favorable conditions.

According to her, the vector of movement of prices for residential real estate will largely determine the decision to prolong the program of preferential mortgages. If the program is substantially adjusted or canceled, and the volume of housing commissioned continues to grow, by the end of the year, we can expect a decline in prices in the housing market within the range of 5-10%. At the same time, due to the growth of the key rate of the Central Bank and tightening of regulatory rules, market rates in the mortgage market will grow.

Grigorieva noted that mortgages with an initial payment of 15–20% of the cost of housing are in great demand among borrowers. Due to the popularity of the state program of preferential mortgages with a down payment of 15% or more, the share of such loans with a loan / collateral ratio of 80–85% has practically doubled in less than a year.

She believes that taking into account the rush demand for mortgages and rising housing prices, the regulator’s measures are justified – violations of payment discipline on loans with a low down payment occur more and more often. The expert expressed the opinion that the regulatory decisions of the Central Bank will allow balancing the quality of the aggregate mortgage portfolio.

The central bank said on May 21 that tightening regulation on low down payment mortgages would help reduce incentives for banks to expand lending by providing customers with low down payment loans. In addition, it should ensure that financial institutions are resilient to potential stress scenarios.

Earlier, on April 23, the Central Bank raised its key rate from 4.5 to 5% per annum. The decision was explained by the need to reduce inflation, strengthen the ruble, increase interest on loans and deposits. In early April, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade announced that the peak of annual inflation was passed in March.