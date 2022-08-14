The grain harvest in Russia in 2022, according to the forecast of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies, can reach a record 145 million tons. This was announced on August 14 by the director of the institution Dmitry Rylko.

“A record high, about 145 million tons in total, and wheat – 95 million [т]. It will be an absolute record,” he said in an interview with TASS.

Speaking about the possible risks for the harvest, Rylko noted the late harvest and worsening weather, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

At the same time, the Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said on August 5 that the target level of grain harvest may not be achieved due to the cold spring, rains, high humidity and winds, as well as difficulties in supplying components for foreign equipment. According to him, if Russia fails to reach the target, the volume of export deliveries will be revised. At the moment it is 50 million tons.

Prior to that, on June 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian grain harvest this year could exceed 130 million tons.

On June 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia more than meets all its food needs. All associated risks are hedged, he added.