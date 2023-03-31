Economist Samiev announced a possible decline in GDP and a subsequent crisis in the next 10 years

Expert Pavel Samiev said that the world could face a supercrisis in the next decade. According to the economist’s forecasts, people will observe low GDP growth rates, massive unemployment and related social problems, the agency reports.Prime“.

He noted that these problems appeared during the period of a relatively strong economy and will only intensify at the time of its recession. Samiyev suggested that no one would deal with them, because in the next ten years more serious issues related to global security will appear.

“The challenges associated with the low standard of living of the poorest segments of the population will be aggravated up to the risk of growing discontent and protest moods in large and significant countries,” said Pavel Samiev.

The economist explained that experts suggest a recession, the prerequisites for its appearance have already been formed. However, none of the experts expects a sharp drop in GDP and a reset of the global economy.

“According to Kondratiev’s theory of long cycles, a crisis is likely in the near future, which will reboot the world economy from the side of the technological order, industries that become locomotives, but at the same time carry a destructive function,” Samiev explained.

For financial markets around the world, this will be a big challenge. As a result, humanity expects a much more difficult decade than just the lack of movement on major problems, the economist concluded.

On March 28, Leonid Khazanov, an independent expert in the field of industry and energy, warned that the world economy is on the verge of a new global crisis. According to him, fears about a decade lost for the world economy are justified.

According to the expert, in the current situation, the further development of events can be anything. Khazanov also warned of a possible decline in the income of the population and the massive bankruptcy of Western banks.