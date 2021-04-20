Prices for air tickets to the south of Russia may decrease due to the redundancy of offers on the market. This year, Russian airlines are preparing to receive 90 aircraft, but due to closed borders they will have to fly mainly to domestic resorts. The Izvestia newspaper writes about this with reference to Andrey Kramarenko, a leading expert at the Center for Transport Economics at the Higher School of Economics.

According to him, carriers expect the borders to open and the well-being of people will increase, but this is not happening. As a result, planes are put on those flights where there is a dispute. In this case, to the south of the country.

“Passengers may simply not have enough accommodation at the resorts. Air carriers will not find their passenger. Not because he is not ready to fly, but because closer to summer it will become clear that he has nowhere to live, ”the expert said, predicting that in this case the prices for air tickets would fall.

Kramarenko added that if Turkey is not opened for Russian tourists, many carriers will again be unprofitable, and domestic resorts will simply not be able to accommodate everyone.

Earlier, experts warned that Turkey may remain closed to Russian tourists for the entire summer season. Many travel agencies drew attention to the fact that S7 Airlines canceled all flights to Antalya and Istanbul until September, and the corresponding flights were removed from the booking system.