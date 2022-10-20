If Russia were admitted to the damaged sections of Nord Stream (SP and SP-2) and allowed to inspect and repair, then perhaps the infrastructure could be repaired in a few months, if all parties wish. However, the Russian side does not see this desire on the part of the Europeans, Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, told Izvestiya on October 20.

Speaking about the repair of gas pipelines, he expressed the opinion that “technically nothing is impossible”, the question is the amount of costs, and the most significant problem is the bureaucracy, which will be longer than the period of construction work.

“We see that neither Denmark nor Sweden even let us into their waters to see what happened there. They rolled out a two-minute video that the gas pipeline had been blown up and offered to calm down on this. Therefore, the same will happen with repair work, they will not let us in there, under all sorts of pretexts they will delay the start of work, ”he suggested.

Earlier that day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Sweden had given only a formal reply to Russia’s proposal to jointly investigate the Nord Stream incident. She stated that the country’s authorities are defiantly sabotaging the dialogue with the Russian Federation on Nord Stream, as they have something to hide.

On September 26, a pressure drop was recorded on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. It was reported that three threads of the system were damaged. The next day, a representative of the Seismic Center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Kremlin did not rule out that sabotage could be the cause of the accidents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the accidents on gas pipelines an act of international terrorism. Investigators of the FSB of Russia opened a criminal case.

Germany, Denmark and Sweden have created a joint group to investigate the incidents. Russia was denied admission to the investigation of what happened.

Press Secretary of the Chairman of the Board of PJSC Gazprom, Sergey Kupriyanov, on October 10, recalled the NATO fuse, which was discovered under the Nord Stream gas pipeline on November 6, 2015. Later, on October 14, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, said that the Russian Federation had intelligence on sabotage at the joint venture that occurred in September of this year, but did not specify which ones.

In Denmark and Sweden, after examining the site of the emergency, they confirmed that the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged due to explosions.

At the same time, Sten Ussing, chief specialist of the COWI engineering company in Denmark, expressed the opinion on October 18 that the damaged Nord Stream gas pipeline could be repaired in a few months.