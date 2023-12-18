The presence of banks with a floating rate that varies depending on the term may result in a loss of income for the depositor. About this on Tuesday, December 19, in a conversation with the agency “Prime” said Associate Professor of the Department of Corporate Governance and Innovation of the Russian Economic University. G.V. Plekhanov Fedor Akulinin.

“The maximum duration of a deposit does not always guarantee maximum income. Here you need to be extremely careful in order to catch the most effective period for yourself,” he pointed out.

As Akulinin emphasized, in order to minimize the risks of loss of income on a deposit, it is important to carefully read all the terms of the agreement, which must be concluded in accordance with Art. 834 Civil Code of the Russian Federation. Otherwise, there is a high probability that the bank will be able to “change the conditions in its favor.”

The expert also noted that you can lose income on a term deposit if it is extended at a reduced rate.

Earlier, on December 4, the founder of the family finance agency InvestArt advisors, Alexey Rodin, said that in the event of early closure of a deposit, banks do not have the right to fine the client and apply sanctions to him. It was noted that in this case the depositor can recalculate the accrued interest. As a rule, when repaying a deposit early, the bank recalculates accrued interest at a rate of 0.01%.