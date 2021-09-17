Vaccination with Pfizer’s covid drug at Abraham Lincoln High School, Los Angeles, in May. FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

A panel of experts from the drug regulatory agency in the United States (FDA, for its ranks in English) has recommended this Friday not to approve a booster injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus to those over 16 years of age. The committee, which seemed quite divided during the debate, decided by 16 votes against and only 3 in favor to approve the third dose. The FDA is not required to follow the recommendations of the advisory committee, but it usually does. The decision truncates the plans of the Joe Biden Administration that hoped to launch booster vaccines to stop the spread of the virus due to the delta variant. Immunosuppressed patients can receive a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna in the US.

In mid-August, Biden announced a plan to offer the general population the booster dose to those inoculated with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna beginning September 20. Several health experts deemed the move premature and criticized it for making the public announcement before the FDA made a decision on whether it was appropriate, based on available evidence. Without the agency’s go-ahead, the White House has its hands tied.

The discussion by the independent experts focused on clarifying whether the drop in the effectiveness of vaccines can lead to an increase in severe cases of covid among those inoculated. The diverse interpretation of the data was what marked the debate that lasted throughout the morning. “We know there can be different opinions when interpreting the data,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biological Research and Evaluation, who acknowledged that “they are complex and evolving.” Information presented by Dr. Sara Oliver, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), revealed that the two doses of the vaccine continue to prevent severe covid, even in those older than 75 years . For their part, Israeli experts, supported by their own experience, assured that the booster dose drastically reduced the serious cases caused by the delta variant.

The third dose multiplies immunity, according to a study on revaccinated population in Israel

Israel approved the third Pfizer-BioNTech action in July. A study that analyzed the results of that decision found that those over 60 who received a booster dose had an 11 times lower risk of becoming infected than people who did not inject the third prick, according to research published Wednesday. at New England Journal of Medicine. Although this Friday’s debate in the US addressed only Pfizer-BioNTech, the decision was capitalized, since it marks the path of the other vaccines approved in the world power.

Top U.S. federal health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, have been warning for weeks that immunity is declining among those inoculated with the full regimen and that there are already signs of a decline in efficacy. to protect those inoculated in severe cases, which can lead to an increase in hospitalizations. Of the three vaccines available in the United States, Moderna is the most effective (93%) in keeping people from ending up in the hospital, according to a CDC study published this Friday, although the only drug that has the full approval of the drug agency is Pfizer-BioNTech.

Although there is still the slimmest chance that the FDA will approve the booster dose, the agency is not the one to settle the issue. CDC advisers will meet next Wednesday and Thursday to define, among other things, who and when could receive a third round of injections. Biden said that those vaccinated could be inoculated for the third time eight months after receiving the second dose, but the pharmaceutical company Pfizer-BioNTech asked the FDA that the deadline be only six months. The option to approve the Moderna reinforcement has been delayed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has opposed the richest countries administering a third dose when the poorest still do not have enough vaccines to immunize their eligible population for the first time. Two leading FDA vaccine reviewers signed an article on Monday with a group of international scientists in The Lancet, where they rejected the need for reinforcements in healthy people due to the lack of evidence. They are both going to resign from the regulatory agency. One of them, Dr. Marian Gruber, spoke on the panel this morning: “All my actions and decisions throughout my 32-year career at the FDA have been based on science.”