The remark about the neckline addressed to the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Trade and Tourism of Yakutia, Irina Vysokikh, has nothing to do with the dress code, Gilana Mikhailova, executive director of the National Association of Protocol Specialists, head of the Center for International Protocol and Cross-Cultural Communications, RANEPA, told Izvestia Friday, December 25th.

The day before, during a meeting of the State Assembly of Yakutia, a verbal skirmish took place between officials over the appearance of the Vysokykh. One of the deputies was allegedly confused by the official’s neckline.

The meeting was held online. After Irina Vysokikh’s report, Deputy Pyotr Ammosov (KPRF) said:

“This is probably not addressed to you, but to those people who are responsible for the ethics of a civil servant who holds a high position as Minister of Entrepreneurship. Today I looked at how a healthy man was, not how you performed, but at the open part of your body. You see … This is somehow not good. This is, at least, I don’t know what to call it, but, of course, as a man, it’s beautiful. ”

“How I look, I think, I will definitely not discuss with you,” retorted the minister.

To this she received a comment from the chairman of the State Assembly, Pyotr Gogolev. “You have no right to comment on people’s deputies. This will be reported to your leadership, ”Gogolev said.

According to Gilana Mikhailova, the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Trade and Tourism of the republic looked within the dress code for civil servants and did not allow herself anything special.

“The situation definitely goes beyond the dress code and comes to the relationship between specific people and structures. Apparently, here is a long-standing internal situation, which eventually spilled over into the Network and is being discussed. This also confirms the fact that the chairman of the State Assembly was very actively involved in the conversation. It was immediately clear that this was not a matter of dress code, but of internal relationships, ”the protocol expert concluded.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the regional parliament has already instructed the mandate and regulatory commission to start checking after the deputy’s remarks about the minister’s neckline. This was stated by the press secretary of the State Assembly of Yakutia Chokur Gavriliev, reports “RIA News”…

Earlier on December 25, the Federation Council approved a law on fines of up to 150 thousand rubles for rudeness of officials. The law introduces for state and municipal employees fines for insult in the amount of 50 to 100 thousand rubles, in case of a second offense – from 100 to 150 thousand.

In addition, officials will be disqualified for rudeness for a year, and in case of a second case – up to two years.

Also, for insult, it is proposed to increase the fine for citizens in the amount of 3 to 5 thousand rubles (currently from 1 to 3 thousand), for officials – from 30 to 50 thousand (currently from 10 to 30 thousand), for legal entities – from 100 to 200 thousand (currently from 50 to 100 thousand).