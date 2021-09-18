The Russians reacted to online voting responsibly, with interest and trust, Firdus Aliyev, managing director of the EISS for interaction with the expert community, said on Saturday, September 18, in an interview with REN TV…

“The majority of voters registered in electronic voting. In our opinion, this is the most active part of voters who were ready to go through the preliminary procedure and registered. Now, according to preliminary estimates, about 70% of those who registered have voted in Moscow, ”he said.

The expert emphasized that electronic voting is beneficial in time and convenient for voters: it is available around the clock, and polling stations close at 20:00.

“Today I myself voted through the electronic form. Everything happened in a matter of minutes. It took me three or four minutes. “, – concluded Aliyev.

A member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Pavel Andreev earlier this day clarified that the turnout for remote electronic voting (DEG) in elections to the State Duma in seven regions of Russia is from 73 to 80%. The possibility of electronic voting is provided to residents of Moscow, Murmansk, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions, as well as Sevastopol. There you can also vote in person at a polling station.

At the same time, a drawing of 20 apartments and 100 cars among the participants of the online voting is taking place in Moscow. Everyone who voted on September 17 before 20:00 Moscow time could take part in the first stage of such an action. Next time the winners will be determined on September 19 and 20 among those who voted on September 18 and 19.

On September 18, ten winners of the #ChooseWithout Million Prizes program have already been announced. Each of the announced winners received a one-room apartment in the capital.

In 2021, elections to the State Duma are held for the first time in a new, three-day format. September 19 is the main voting day, and September 17 and 18 are optional.

Simultaneously with the elections to the State Duma on a single voting day, direct elections of the heads of nine Russian constituent entities (in three more regions, deputies of the Legislative Assembly will elect the highest administrative persons) and 39 regional parliaments.