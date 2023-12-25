By paying for services using QR codes, you can easily become a victim of cyber fraudsters. She spoke about this on Monday, December 25, in a radio interview. Sputnik expert and curator of the All-Russian Popular Front (ONF) platform “Moshelovka” Alla Khrapunova.

“Fraudsters forge a QR code, a payment form is displayed, but in fact you are transferring money through it to the criminals, and not to those you intended,” she pointed out.

In addition, as Khrapunova clarified, QR codes should not be used to download dubious applications onto a smartphone, since there is a high risk that the device will be hacked by scammers.

The expert also noted that counterfeiting of QR codes can also occur to pay for goods and services familiar to people.

“You go up to rent a scooter, it’s familiar to you, without thinking, you read the QR code, but the scammers have actually already inserted their code there, and you go to a completely different resource and leave your data on another resource,” she explained.

In addition, Khrapunova added that when using QR codes to pay for services, “everything must be questioned” so as not to become a victim of scammers.

“If this is the form of a legitimate payment aggregator, there will definitely be some details, identifying marks of a legitimate market participant,” she concluded.

On December 22, the VTB press service told Izvestia that in December scammers began to more actively use a new deception scheme, posing as employees of mobile operators. It is noted that attackers call a potential victim and, citing the need to renew a cellular contract or receive New Year's bonuses, they try to gain access to the subscriber's personal account and lure access codes to various services, including mobile banking.