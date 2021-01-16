With the onset of cold weather for motorists, the problem of a frozen door in a car is especially acute. How to cope with this told in an interview with the portal Autonews.ru director of the service center “Autoglobus” Andrey Savin.

“If the door does not open, do not try to open it by any means. Because then the car owner risks getting more serious problems, ”the specialist explained.

He noted that the adjacent elastic band is not always the reason for the door freezing to the body, often it binds the braid or cable connections inside the lock mechanism with cold.

“It is impossible to warm it up by external means. In most cases, people pull the door and it ends with the fact that in the area where the cable is attached to the handle, the drivers tear the cable and then, even after warming the car, they will no longer be able to open the door. We’ll have to go to the service, ”the expert emphasized.

In this case, Savin advises to try to get into the salon through another door and then drive the car to a warm place and leave it there for several hours. If this problem reoccurs, the mechanism should be replaced.

The expert warns drivers against using a hair dryer or trying to warm up the castle with boiling water.

In addition, sometimes a latching dog may pop out of the door lock. This indicates that the grease has frozen. In this case, Savinov recommends to warm up the car well and work with the mechanism again – close it with a magnetic key and open it. If the grease is warm, the dog will hide and the door can be closed.

And in conclusion, the specialist noted that if the car was washed in winter at the car wash, it is important to blow through all visible holes where water can get, and also to process the door rubber bands with silicone.

Earlier, on January 9, experts named mistakes when “lighting” a car, which can lead not only to equipment breakdown, but also to a fire or even an explosion.