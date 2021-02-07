Euro, dollar, Japanese yen and Swiss franc will weaken. This was announced on February 7 by the head of the analytical research department of the Higher School of Financial Management Mikhail Kogan, speaking about the worst currencies to buy in 2021.

The expert noted that most currencies are subject to weakening positions. Moreover, even the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, the traditional safe-haven currencies, were at risk.

Now these currencies are growing, but when the economy begins to recover, the funds from the Japanese yen and Swiss franc may begin to move into more risky assets. Difficulties can also arise in the British pound, which may sink for some time.

“In the category of reserve currencies, we can talk about the prevalence of opinion about the weakening of the dollar in the coming months, which can be observed against any of them,” the economic information agency quotes Mikhail Kogan “Prime”…

The analyst also noted that the eurozone economy was hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic, so the euro was also among the candidates for weakening.

According to Kogan, the Chinese yuan and the ruble have good chances of strengthening

“The current exchange rate reflects high sanctions risks, if they do not materialize, then against the backdrop of high oil prices and economic recovery, the ruble may lead among other emerging markets currencies this year,” Kogan concluded.

On February 4, experts made a forecast about cryptocurrencies. They expect further growth in the value of altcoins and bitcoin with some price corrections. The expert believes that after the correction of bitcoin at the level of $ 19-20.5 thousand with a new wave of growth, its price may reach $ 42 thousand.