Pavel Myasoyedov, partner and director of Intellectual Reserve, in an interview with the agency “Prime” on Friday, February 19, he talked about ways to quickly find a stolen smartphone.

According to the specialist, tracking programs are preinstalled in smartphones with iOS and Android operating systems. With the help of a computer, the victim of theft can enter the personal account on the developer’s or manufacturer’s website and see where the device was turned on for the last time.

In addition, after purchasing a gadget, you can independently install a similar program on it and launch a hidden mode in it, writes NSN… It will not be visible to an attacker, but it will monitor the location of the device.

Some companies offer to block the phone or send messages to the screen about the need to return the stolen goods, but contacting the police will be more effective, Myasoyedov noted.

You can also find a smartphone using a unique identification number – IMEI, which is visible to the operator, regardless of the change of the SIM card. Meanwhile, it can be replaced or erased, therefore it is still better to contact the law enforcement agencies.

