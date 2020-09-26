Confidential information, bank card numbers, CVC codes, SMS codes and your passport data should not be disclosed to strangers by phone. About this agency “Prime“Said the head of the Center for Digital Expertise of Roskachestvo Anton Kukanov.

The expert dispelled the widespread myth that it is forbidden to pronounce supporting words like “yes” in a conversation, so that the fraudsters would not write them down and use them to make a transfer or take out a loan.

However, Kukanov stated that these operations require two-factor authentication and that an attacker needs to own your phone number to do so. He also noted that for a live conversation with the operator, the recorded phrases will also not be useful.

On September 23, the expert said that the voice assistant in electronic devices poses a danger to those that constantly listen to the surrounding space while waiting for commands.